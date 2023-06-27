June 27, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Kevin Dunn Named…

Kevin Dunn Named Obion County Road Superintendent

Kevin Dunn Named Obion County Road Superintendent

Obion County Mayor Steve Carr (r) recommended Kevin Dunn for the Road Department Superintendent position on Monday. County Commissioners voted unanimously to hire Dunn to lead the department. (photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

The Obion County Highway Department has a new Road Superintendent.

The appointment was made following a recommendation by County Mayor Steve Carr, during Monday’s County Commission meeting.(AUDIO)

 

Dunn is from Troy, and was unanimously accepted during a vote by the full board.

He has worked at the Obion County Highway Department since 2016, and has been serving as the Superintendent in an interim role.

A photo of Kevin Dunn has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology