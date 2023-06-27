Kevin Dunn Named Obion County Road Superintendent

The Obion County Highway Department has a new Road Superintendent.

The appointment was made following a recommendation by County Mayor Steve Carr, during Monday’s County Commission meeting.(AUDIO)

Dunn is from Troy, and was unanimously accepted during a vote by the full board.

He has worked at the Obion County Highway Department since 2016, and has been serving as the Superintendent in an interim role.

A photo of Kevin Dunn has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.