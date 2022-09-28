Kevin Ritz sworn in as U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee

Kevin G. Ritz is the new U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee after being sworn in Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Memphis.

Ritz was nominated by President Joe Biden on July 29, 2022, and was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate on September 22, 2022.

As U.S. Attorney, Ritz is the chief federal law enforcement officer in West Tennessee.

Ritz stated: “It is an honor to lead the office where I have worked for 17 years. I’ve dedicated my career to serving the United States, and I can’t wait to start this next chapter. I want to thank President Biden for nominating me, the Senate for confirming me, and Congressman Cohen for recommending me for this position. I look forward to working with my colleagues and our partners to promote and defend the interests of our country throughout the 22 counties of West Tennessee. We have a lot of work to do, and I’m ready to get going.”

Kevin G. Ritz is a Memphian who has dedicated his entire career to federal public service.

He’s been an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for West Tennessee since 2005. He started in the narcotics unit prosecuting drug, firearm, robbery, carjacking, and other offenses. He later held various leadership positions in the office, including serving as Appellate Chief and Special Counsel for over a decade. He’s written more than 200 appellate briefs and argued 37 cases in the federal courts of appeals.

Ritz has twice served on the Department of Justice’s Appellate Chiefs Working Group.

From 2020 to 2021, he was the Chair of the Tennessee Bar Association’s Appellate Practice Section, and in 2017 Ritz was the President of the Federal Bar Association’s Memphis Chapter. From 2008 to 2016, Ritz was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

Before his tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ritz clerked for Judge Julia S. Gibbons of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Between college and law school, Mr. Ritz worked for the United States Department of State.

Mr. Ritz received his J.D. from the University of Virginia, his M.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University, and his B.A. with High Distinction from the University of Virginia, where he was a Jefferson Scholar. He is a product of Memphis City Schools and graduated from White Station High School. He and his family live in midtown Memphis.