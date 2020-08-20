The Kentucky High School Athletic Association board of control voted on Thursday to move forward with Fall sports.

A vote of 16-2 approved athletic contests for soccer, volleyball, cross country, field hockey and football starting the week of September 7th.

Despite the vote to proceed on Thursday, the KHSAA’s plan must still be approved by Governor Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.

While that decision is being made, practices in Kentucky can begin on Monday.

A date for the state football championships has been set for the week of December 7th.