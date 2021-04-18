Killebrew to resign as Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk to focus on family

Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Killebrew is resigning to focus on her family.

County Mayor Jake Bynum says Killebrew plans to vacate the position effective on or before June 30, and the Weakley County Commission will vote on the appointment during the June commission meeting.

In a statement Saturday, Killebrew said, “Being elected by the citizens of Weakley County has truly been an honor. To serve my fellow Weakley Countians has been a privilege and one that I will never forget. After much consideration and prayer, I know it is in the best interest of my family to leave this position. As my children, Reed and Liv, are growing I want to be more present in their lives. While my focus has been on my office, I know that my priority belongs with my family.”

Killebrew was elected in September 2014 and prior to that, served two years as the department bookkeeper and oversaw financial operations of the Weakley County General Sessions and Circuit Court.

Mayor Bynum says the Weakley County Commission will meet in regular session June 29 at 5:30 in the Earl Wright County Commission Room and vote to fill the position.

Any questions regarding the appointment process can be directed to the Weakley County Mayor’s office at (731) 364-5413.