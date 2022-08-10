Kimsey appointed new Sharon Police Chief

Mark Kimsey is the new Chief of Police for the City of Sharon, replacing former chief John Andrews.

The Sharon City Board named Kimsey to the position Monday night with a unanimous vote.

Chief Kimsey is a Weakley County native and spent several years with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Following his appointment, Chief Kimsey addressed the Board and citizens in attendance.

(AUDIO)

Chief Kimsey officially begins his duties with the City of Sharon on August 15th.