March 14, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Kindergarten Screening and…

Kindergarten Screening and Pre-K Registration at Union City

Kindergarten Screening and Pre-K Registration at Union City

The Union City School System will hold Pre-K Registration and Kindergarten Screening this week…

The Union City School System will be holding Kindergarten Screening, and Pre-K registration this week.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the event will take place Thursday from 9:00 until 6:00, at the Elementary School on South Miles Avenue.

Children who will be three-or-four years old, on or before August 15th, are eligible to attend.

For entrance into Kindergarten or Pre-K, the child’s birth certificate, social security card, and immunization and physical examination record are required.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology