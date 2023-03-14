Kindergarten Screening and Pre-K Registration at Union City

The Union City School System will be holding Kindergarten Screening, and Pre-K registration this week.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the event will take place Thursday from 9:00 until 6:00, at the Elementary School on South Miles Avenue.

Children who will be three-or-four years old, on or before August 15th, are eligible to attend.

For entrance into Kindergarten or Pre-K, the child’s birth certificate, social security card, and immunization and physical examination record are required.