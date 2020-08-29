A Kingsport man is charged with kidnapping and raping a woman in Lake County earlier this week.

TBI spokesperson Josh Devine says 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Ballard was arrested Friday night on charges of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Interference with an Emergency Call.

TBI agents began an investigation Thursday into the incident which occurred Wednesday at a home in Ridgely. Agents developed information leading to Ballard as the individual responsible for the crime.

Ballard is being held in the Lake County Jail.