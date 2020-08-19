Saturday’s Obion County Fair will start with an event to benefit local children.

Charlene Burpo, with the Union City Kiwanis Club, said the annual 5K-Run will once again take place at the fairgrounds.

Ms. Burpo said the event is a great opportunity for people of all ages to be outdoors, while also benefitting local organizations.

Pre-registration is now ongoing with applications at the fairground office.

This Saturday, runners and walkers can register at the fairground site at 7:00, with the race starting at 8:00.