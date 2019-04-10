Kiwanis International’s Key Leader Weekend, which teaches rising 8th graders and high school students leadership skills, is May 3rd through the 5th at Camp Lakeshore in Eva, Tennessee.

The experience is led by a Lead Facilitator who is trained by Kiwanis International.

There are also ten Student Facilitator Positions that students can apply for to assist the Lead Facilitator by being a student group leader. It is for Key Club Members and non-Key Club Members. Everyone who attends has received a recommendation from someone in their community, church, or at their school.

Thanks to Kiwanis Clubs, churches, civic organizations, and individuals this year, every student who attended either received a scholarship or sponsorship to attend.

Students and adults come from all over West Tennessee, Middle Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Louisiana.

There are currently spots for 60 students to attend this year, plus 10 student facilitators.

The last day to register is April 25.

Students can register on line at wtnkeyleader.org.

You can pick up brochures for more information about the event in the teen center at Weldon Library, at the Sideline, at Hicks Chiropractic, or at Fresh Market Restaurant or by contacting Linda Ramsey at lramsey@utm.edu or by phone at 731-225-7729.

There is a cost to attend; however, there are some scholarships available on a first come, first serve basis.

If you would like to sponsor a student’s attendance, also, please contact Linda Ramsey.

Transportation is available from Obion, Weakley, Carroll, and Shelby Counties, so if you need transportation, you may also contact Linda Ramsey.