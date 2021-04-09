Kiwanis Key Leader Weekend

This year’s Key Leader Weekend will be held at Camp Lakeshore in Eva April 30-May 2.

The event is an opportunity for high school students, ages 14-18, and 8th graders who will be entering 9th grade in the fall of 2021.

Students learn leadership skills by participating in group activities, along with opportunities for students to be put into real situations with real consequences, to acquire self-confidence and leadership ability.

Those attending will stay in dormitory style cabins, and students are provided with a packing list. Masks will be required. Students will need to bring sheets and a blanket or a sleeping bag, pillow, toiletries, clothes for the weekend, towel, flashlight, etc. Meals are included in the fees as well as healthy snacks throughout the weekend.

The cost is $250 for a student participant and $150 for a student facilitator, who should either have attended Key Leader previously or served in some type of student leadership role in school. If students need financial assistance, there are sponsorships available.

Students check in on Friday, April 30, from 4-6PM.

Pre-registration is expected on-line at wtnkeyleader.org.

The deadline for pre-registration is April 24. Parents are being asked to provide transportation this year to allow for social distancing. Temperatures will be checked before each student will be allowed to remain at camp.

The event ends on Sunday, May 2, at noon, and parents may arrive a little early to watch the end of the program.

Anyone can donate money to help pay for students to attend. Any amount would be appreciated.

Donations come from Kiwanis clubs, businesses, churches, other civic organizations, and individuals interested in helping youth. For more information, contact Linda Ramsey, Program Coordinator at mramsey2@utm.edu or 731-225-7729.