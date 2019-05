The Union City Kiwanis Club recently held their annual “Student of the Year Banquet” at Union City High School.

Nine seniors each received a $500 Kiwanis “Student of the Month” scholarship, with Jacob Virgin being named “Student of the Year” for Union City High School and receiving a $750 scholarship.

Those who were awarded included Becca Beachum, Aleigha Beth Keeling, Kendraya Maddox, Dariona Bishop, Lauren Aldridge, Will Hogan, Jacob Virgin, Tyler Walton, Will Suiter and Hayden Wilson.