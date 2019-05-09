Union City’s Jason Kizer will be a guest performer at tonight’s “Rhythm on the Rails” at Discovery Park of America.

Park officials say the night will be one of great entertainment, with Molly Lovette to kick things off at 5:30, followed by the UT-Martin Music Jazz Combo.

Kizer will sing and play guitar, and is set to begin around 7:45.

Gates open at 5:00 and admission is free for Discovery Park members and $5.00 for all others.

The “Rhythm on the Rails” night will include food trucks, cash bars, fishing, walking and ice cream, along with the line-up of music.

Guests are invited to bring their bag chairs or blankets to the park.