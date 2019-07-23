An argument at a Union City convenience store led to a knife being drawn, and one person being arrested.

Police reports said officers were called to 2129 East Reelfoot Avenue on Friday night, to speak with 21 year old Zachary Paul Madding, of Union City.

Madding told officers that while he was at the entrance of the store, 26 year old Micah Cameron Watts, also of Union City, became upset with him and pulled a knife from a sheath.

Madding said Watts waived the knife in a threatening way, causing fear of physical danger.

The report said Watts then got on a bicycle and left on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Several witnesses at the scene collaborated Madding’s story, and Watts was later taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault.