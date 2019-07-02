A 48 year old Union City man was arrested after entering two Union City businesses with a knife.

Police reports said officers were first called to Lowes, on West Reelfoot Avenue, where a black male subject was wielding a knife in the store.

Upon arrival, officers learned the man, later identified as Brian Byers, had left the scene on foot headed in the direction of Magnum Inn.

An officer looking for Byers, saw him going into McDonald’s.

In McDonald’s, officers had detained Byers after he had displayed a knife in a threatening manner.

Police reports said Byers seemed to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was in a state of paranoia.

A search revealed two knives stolen from Lowes, along with a powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Byers was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital, then later taken to the Obion County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine and theft of property.