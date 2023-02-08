Kolitsch named acting provost and senior vice chancellor

Dr. Stephanie Kolitsch has been named UT Martin acting provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs beginning March 1.

The announcement was made by Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, who will serve as the university’s interim chancellor also beginning March 1.

Dr. Keith Carver will leave UT Martin to lead the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture as its senior vice chancellor and senior vice president. Carver and Cavalier were named to their new positions Jan. 26 by University of Tennessee System president Randy Boyd.

In his university announcement, Cavalier noted Kolitsch’s strong institutional knowledge and extensive work across the university as factors that led to her appointment. She is leading the university’s reaffirmation of accreditation process that will conclude with a visit from a Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges peer-evaluator team Feb. 28 – March 2.

Kolitsch also led the development of the Quality Enhancement Plan, which is part of the SACS review process, and the Foundations of Excellence self-study. In 2022, she co-chaired one of five committees that revised and updated the UT Martin Strategic Plan.

“During her career as a teacher and administrator, Dr. Kolitsch has earned the respect of faculty and staff colleagues across campus,” Cavalier wrote in his message. “Her judgment, decision-making skills and ability to manage large, complex projects will serve her well in this role. I look forward to working with her during this transition period.”

In addition to her duties as SACS coordinator, Kolitsch is a mathematics faculty member and holds the rank of professor. She came to UT Martin in 1994 after earning a bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University-Commerce and a doctorate at the University of Texas.