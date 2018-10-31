Kentucky State Police at Post 1 responded to a motorcycle crash in Marshall County that claimed one life.

Just before 6:30 Tuesday night,Troopers arrived to Old Olive Road, just south of US-68, where 44 year old Christopher McLeod, of Benton, had apparently lost control of his motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation shows McLeod was operating a 2015 Harley Davidson, when for unknown reasons, he ran off the roadway and struck a fence.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner.

Reports indicated McLeod was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...