Kentucky State Police have released their list of traffic safety checkpoints for western Kentucky.

Troopers use checkpoints to make sure drivers are following the rules of the road.

Kentucky State Police will conduct checkpoints at two locations in Fulton County on KY 125 at KY 166, and KY 129 at the Fulton/Hickman County line.

Checkpoints will also take place at three locations in Hickman County: US 5 at KY 1529, KY 58 at KY 307, and KY 123 at KY 239.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 releases where traffic safety checkpoints can be held, but not when.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...