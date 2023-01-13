KSP searching for suspect who sold stolen equipment from Mayfield

Kentucky State Police are looking for a suspect who sold equipment he rented from a business in Mayfield.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, rented a skid steer on December 12th and was supposed to have returned it on December 19th.

The suspect told the business owner that the equipment was stolen from Paducah on the 18th. GPS tracking, however, showed the equipment had been taken to Blytheville, Arkansas December 13th.

The skid steer was recovered in Blytheville, where it’s believed the suspect sold it.

The suspect was last seen driving a dark green Chevy Silverado four door pickup.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Post 1 of the Kentucky State Police.