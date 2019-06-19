West Tennessee Eighth District Congressman David Kustoff expressed his frustration Wednesday with the way Democrats on the House Rules Committee are cutting out Republican members from the Appropriations Process.

A press release from the Congressman’s offices says the Democrat majority in the House Rules Committee chose to leave out the Congressman’s bipartisan amendment that would increase funding for Tennessee to eradicate Asian Carp.

Congressman Kustoff’s bipartisan amendment was backed by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation and included an additional $4.4 million dollars for the US Fish and Wildlife Service to eradicate Asian Carp from waterways including Reelfoot Lake and Kentucky Lake.