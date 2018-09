As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Congressman David Kustoff spoke yesterday on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington bringing awareness to childhood cancer.

Kustoff spoke on the medical personnel and volunteers of St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital dedicated to childhood cancer research.

Kustoff recently cosponsored and voted for the Childhood Cancer STAR Act, which was signed into law this summer.

