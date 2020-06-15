West Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff announced Monday an $11.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a fiber project along Interstate 40.

Counties in the project include Fayette, Haywood, Madison, Henderson, Carroll, Decatur, Benton, Humphreys, Hickman, and Dickson.

With the funding, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will install approximately 143 miles of fiber optic communications and deploy ITS devices on I-40 between Memphis and Nashville.

The ITS devices include CCTV Cameras, dynamic message signs, road weather sensors, and connected vehicle roadside units.