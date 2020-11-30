Congressman David Kustoff’s mobile office and representatives will be in Northwest Tennessee this week.

Tomorrow, Kustoff’s representatives will be at the Weakley County Courthouse and the Lake County Courthouse from 9:00 until 11:00, and at the Obion County Mayor’s office and the Henry County Courthouse from 1:00 until 3:00.

On Thursday, Kustoff’s mobile office will be at the Carroll County Courthouse from 9:00 until 11:00 and in Gibson County at Milan City Hall from 1:00 until 3:00.

Anyone needing assistance with a federal agency is encouraged to visit the mobile office sites.