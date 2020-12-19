Congressman David Kustoff has announced his mobile office dates and locations for January.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Kustoff’s representatives will be at the Weakley County Courthouse and the Lake County Courthouse from 9:00 until 11:00, and at the Obion County Mayor’s office and the Henry County Courthouse from 1:00 until 3:00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kustoff’s mobile office will be at Huntingdon City Hall in Carroll County from 9:00 until 11:00 and in Gibson County at Milan City Hall from 1:00 until 3:00.

Anyone needing assistance with a federal agency is encouraged to visit the mobile office sites.