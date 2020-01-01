Tennessee Eighth District Congressman David Kustoff has announced his mobile office hours for January will be next Tuesday and Thursday.

Kustoff says his mobile office hours staffed by his representatives are a great way for his constituents to connect with his office and let them know how he can continue to best represent West Tennessee.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kustoff’s mobile office will be at the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden and the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville from 9:00 until 11:00, and from 1:00 until 3:00, the mobile office will be at the Obion County Mayor’s Office in Union City and the Henry County Courthouse in Paris.

Mobile office hours on Thursday, January 9th, will be from 9:00 until 11:00 at the Carroll County Courthouse in Huntingdon and from 1:00 to 3:00 in Gibson County at Milan City Hall.