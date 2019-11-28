Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff has announced his mobile office hours for December.

Kustoff says the mobile office hours provide an opportunity for his constituents to connect with his representatives to let him know how he can continue to best serve West Tennessee.

Mobile office hours will be Tuesday, December 3rd from 9:00 until 11:00 at the Lake County Courthouse and the Weakley County Courthouse, and from 1:00 to 3:00 at the Henry County Courthouse and the Obion County Mayor’s Office.

On Thursday, December 5th, Kustoff’s mobile office will be at Huntingdon City Hall from 9:00 until 11:00 and at Milan City Hall from 1:00 until 3:00.