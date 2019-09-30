West Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff’s mobile office will be in Lake, Obion, Weakley, and Henry Counties Tuesday and in Carroll and Gibson Counties Thursday.

In a statement from his office Monday, Kustoff says mobile office hours are a great way for constituents to connect with his office and let his representatives know how he can continue to best represent Tennessee’s Eighth District in Washington.

Kustoff also says if constituents are having trouble with a federal agency, they can stop by one of the mobile office locations, and his representatives can help.

Kustoff’s mobile office will be Lake County Courthouse, Weakley County Courthouse, and Obion County Mayor’s Office Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 and at the Henry County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00.

On Thursday, Kustoff’s mobile office will be at Huntingdon City Hall from 9:00 to 11:00 and at Milan City Hall from 1:00 to 3:00.