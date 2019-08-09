Henry County is receiving part of $13,729,000 in loans and $2,826,000 in grants from the USDA to help fund upgrading the wastewater collection system and treatment plant in Paris.

The investment was announced Friday by Congressman David Kustoff.

The modifications to the wastewater treatment plant will include the conversion of the holding pond into an Equalization Basin, an equipment upgrade, and installation of fine screen as part of the Phase 2 Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements project.

The project also will rehabilitate the collection system at the Clifty Creek sub-basin and replace approximately 7,000 linear feet of the Jones Bend Trunk Sewer.

Kustoff also announced investments for Crockett County and Tipton County.