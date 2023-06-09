Kustoff appears on WCMT to talk about Trump indictment

The U.S. Secret Service is preparing for former President Donald Trump’s appearance at a federal court in Miami after a grand jury indicted him on 37 felony counts related to his handling of classified documents.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency “will not seek any special accommodations outside of what would be required to ensure the former Presidents continued safety” in connection with Trump’s appearance Tuesday.

He added that the Secret Service is in “constant coordination with the necessary entities to ensure protective requirements are met.”

Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff appeared on Friday’s “Good Times in the Morning” with Paul Tinkle to talk about the former President.

