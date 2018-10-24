A bus tour featuring Congressman David Kustoff, U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn and State Representative Bill Sanderson will make stops in the area today.

The “Get Out and Vote” bus tour will travel through the 77th District.

The stops will begin this morning in Dyersburg at 10:00, with the tour making a stop in Tiptonville at 12:00.

At 2:30 this afternoon, Kustoff, Blackburn and Sanderson will appear at the Obion County GOP headquarters in Union City.

The public is invited to attend the meet and greet event.

