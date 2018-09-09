Friday, the House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by Congressman David Kustoff to ensure that individuals who make bomb threats and other credible threats of violence against community religious centers—based on the religious nature of that center—can be prosecuted for committing a hate crime.

The Protecting Religiously Affiliated Institutions Act of 2018 passed the House by unanimous consent and is headed to the White House where it awaits President Donald Trump’s signature.

In a statement, Congressman Kustoff says there’s no place for acts of hatred in our community. Churches, synagogues, and other faith-based institutions should be safe spaces for people to openly practice their faith.

Kustoff adds that any and all credible threats against places of worship should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, not protected under it.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...