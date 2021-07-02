Kustoff Co-Sponsors Bill to Stop Illegals With COVID at Southern Border

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has co-sponsored a bill to help protect the country against COVID-19.

Congressman Kustoff announced support of “Protecting Americans from Unnecessary Spread Upon Entry Act”.

This bill would help prevent the spread on COVID-19 by the massive influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

Under the Trump administration, Title 42 was implemented to allow Customs and Border Protection agents to expel illegal immigrants to prevent the spread of the virus.

Congress Kustoff said he is now concerned because President Joe Biden is threatening to end the public health order.

In announcing his support of the bill, the Shelby County Republican said until the pandemic is fully over, border health protections must stay in place.