Kustoff introduces bill to restrict Chinese Nationals from exploiting U.S. Research and Technology, protects U.S. national interests

Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff is re-introducing the SECURE CAMPUS Act, to prohibit Chinese nationals from receiving visas to the U.S. for graduate or post-graduate studies in STEM fields.

The bill mandates that participants in China’s foreign talent recruitment programs register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. It expands the definition of “economic espionage” under U.S. Code to more accurately reflect the range of institutions the Chinese Communist Party uses to steal technology from the United States.

In a statement Thursday, Congressman Kustoff said the SECURE CAMPUS Act will protect America’s national security from the Chinese Communist Party’s attempts to exploit and steal cutting-edge research and technology from inside American universities.