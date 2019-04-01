Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has introduced a bill to help alleviate cell phone issues inside federal correctional facilities.

The Cellphone Jamming Reform Act of 2019 was introduced in the House, with Senator’s Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, also introducing identical legislation on the Senate side.

This bill will address the use of contraband cell phones in state and federal correctional facilities.

Congressman Kustoff said cell phones are a major problem in correctional facilities nationwide, with inmates using the phones to engage in drug operations, sex trafficking and escapes.

The bill will now allow state and federal prisons to use jamming systems to interfere with cellphone signals within housing facilities for inmates.

Reports showed 5,116 cellphones were confiscated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 2016.

In 2017, 2,293 cellphones were located in Tennessee prisons, with over 14,000 seized from California prisons.