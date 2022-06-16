Kustoff introducing legislation to stop regulatory hurdles and decrease farm input costs

Congressman David Kustoff (TN-08) joined House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and his Republican colleagues Wednesday to introduce H.R. 8069, the Reducing Farm Input Costs and Barriers to Domestic Production Act.

This legislation requires the Biden Administration to stop using regulatory barriers to limit agriculture production and to provide immediate relief to farmers.

“Since President Biden took office, West Tennessee farmers have voiced their concerns to me about the regulatory hurdles and increased operating costs caused by this administration’s destructive policies,” said Rep. Kustoff. “Under President Biden, the price of the most common fertilizers are up 142 percent, and diesel fuel is up 115 percent. On top of skyrocketing costs, this administration is currently using the EPA and the SEC to create regulatory burdens family farms cannot overcome. The agriculture community is the backbone of West Tennessee’s economy. It is time for this administration to allow our farmers to produce food, fuel, and fiber without unnecessary costs and regulations.”

What H.R. 8069 does:

Skyrocketing inflation has caused farm operating costs to more than double for fuel and fertilizers such as potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorus. This bill calls on the Biden Administration to increase domestic energy permitting and update the critical minerals definition to include potash and phosphate which are used to make fertilizers.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has limited access to crop protection tools used to grow and safeguard crops. H.R. 8069 provides a path forward for producers to seek alternative crop applications without eliminating the necessary tools immediately.

Additionally, this legislation combats President Biden’s actions on Waters of the United States (WOTUS) which is a regulatory disaster. This bill will place emphasis on the true objective of the Clean Water Act which is to restore and maintain the integrity of our nation’s navigable waters.