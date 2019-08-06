Congressman David Kustoff’s mobile office is open today in Lake, Obion, Weakley, and Henry Counties.

Kustoff says mobile office hours are an effective way for constituents to connect with his office and let them know the Congressman can best represent Tennessee’s Eighth District in Washington.

Residents who are having trouble with a federal agency, from problems with Social Security and Medicare benefits, obtaining a passport, or questions about the Veterans Administration can visit the mobile office today for answers.

Kustoff’s mobile office will be open this morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville and the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden, and from 1:00 to 3:00 this afternoon at the Obion County Mayor’s Office in Union City and the Henry County Courthouse in Paris.