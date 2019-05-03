Eighth District West Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff’s mobile office will be in Lake, Obion, Weakley, and Henry Counties Tuesday.

The mobile office allows constituents to talk with Kustoff representatives about issues with Social Security and Medicare benefits to obtaining a passport or questions about the Veterans Administration.

Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 1:00, representatives from Kustoff’s office will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville and the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden.

Representatives will also meet with constituents at the Obion County Mayor’s office in Union City and the Henry County Courthouse in Paris from 1:00 to 3:00.