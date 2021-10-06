Kustoff mobile office in Carroll, Gibson Counties Thursday
Representatives for Congressman David Kustoff are in Carroll and Gibson Counties Thursday to meet with Northwest Tennessee constituents.
Kustoff’s mobile office will be at Huntingdon City Hall Thursday morning from 9:00 until 11:00 and at Milan City Hall Thursday afternoon from 1:00 from 3:00.
Congressman Kustoff has a permanent office on South Lindell Street in Martin. Jake Rogers is the representative in that office.
Anyone needing assistance with a federal agency is encouraged to visit with Congressman Kustoff’s representatives at the mobile office sites.