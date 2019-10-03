West Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff’s mobile office will be in Carroll and Gibson Counties today.

Kustoff’s mobile office will be at Huntingdon City Hall from 9:00 to 11:00 and at Milan City Hall from 1:00 to 3:00.

In a statement this week, Kustoff says mobile office hours are a great way for constituents to connect with his office and let his representatives know how he can continue to best represent Tennessee’s Eighth District in Washington.

Kustoff also says if constituents are having trouble with a federal agency, they can stop by one of the mobile office locations, and his representatives can help.