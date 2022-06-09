Kustoff named to House Ways and Means Committee

Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff has been named to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Congressman Kustoff previously served on the House Financial Services Committee.

The Ways and Means Committee is the oldest committee in the United States Congress and has jurisdiction over issues that affect West Tennesseans every day including taxes, healthcare, trade, and family support programs.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve on the oldest committee in the House of Representatives, the House Committee on Ways and Means. As the only Republican from the Mid-South on this committee, West Tennessee and the Mid-South region will have a seat at the table on issues such as taxes, trade, and healthcare” said Rep. Kustoff. “I look forward to working to advance strong policies that will get our nation’s economy back on track and protect hardworking Americans and businesses against the Biden Administration’s reckless agenda. I want to thank my colleagues, including Ways and Means Republican Leader Rep. Kevin Brady, for this great opportunity.”

In addition to serving on the full Committee on Ways and Means, Congressman Kustoff was also appointed to serve on the Subcommittees on Social Security, Worker and Family Support, and Oversight.