Tennessee 8th District U.S. Representative David Kustoff issued a statement Sunday regarding President Trump’s announcement of the successful raid taking out ISIS leader Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi.

Kustoff said, “Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi’s defeat is a major victory for the United States and reinforces the commitment President Trump has to defeating ISIS and all terrorist operations,” said Rep. Kustoff. “Thank you to our military’s special operations force, intelligence officers, and everyone that was part of the mission that took out Baghdadi. The world is now a safer place.”