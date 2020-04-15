West Tennessee Eighth District Congressman David Kustoff tells Thunderbolt Radio News he believes the state would see even more COVID-19 cases with more testing, and also believes while those cases may slow down, we will see the coronavirus again later this year.

Kustoff also says while there were things he didn’t agree with in the CARES Act package, it does accomplish two things he wanted.

The Congressman says the stimulus checks are arriving by direct deposit this week, and for citizens without direct deposit, checks will be mailed in a few weeks.