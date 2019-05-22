Tennessee Eighth District Congressman David Kustoff questioned U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in Wednesday’s House Financial Services Committee on the impact tariffs have had on West Tennessee’s agricultural community.

Congressman Kustoff told Secretary Mnuchin that the Eighth District is the largest ag district in the state of Tennessee.

Kustoff asked the Secretary what he would tell farmers about the potential positive effects the tariffs may have.

In a statement Wednesday, Congressman Kustoff said West Tennessee farmers are the backbone of our communities, and they must have all the support possible.