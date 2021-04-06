Kustoff representatives available today

Representatives for U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will be available to meet with constituents today in Northwest Tennessee.

Kustoff’s mobile office will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville and the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden this morning from 9:00 until 11:00 and from 1:00 until 3:00 this afternoon at the Henry County Courthouse in Paris and Obion County Mayor’s Office in Union City.

Anyone needing assistance with a federal agency is encouraged to visit with Congressman Kustoff’s representatives at the mobile office sites.