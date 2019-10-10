Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff says House Democrats are taking democracy down a dangerous path.

The Shelby County Republican made the statement on Thursday, following a White House letter issued to House Democrats, in response to their impeachment proceedings.

The seven page letter from White House lawyers said the President and his administration will not cooperate in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, arguing the proceedings amount to an illegitimate effort to overturn the 2016 election results.

In the letter, the President’s counsel takes direct aim at House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, for saying his committee had not had direct contact with the alleged whistleblower, and for reading a dramatized version of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s President.

Congressman Kustoff said Democrats have “abused due process and standard House procedures” which he called a “dangerous precedent”.