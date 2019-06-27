West Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff, spoke on the House floor this week in support of his amendment to highlight the importance of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.

Congressman Kustoff also co-sponsored two significant law enforcement bills: Protecting America’s First Responders Act and Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act of 2019.

The Protecting America’s First Responders Act would help first responders and their families receive access to financial support for injuries incurred in the line of duty, while the Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act of 2019 will reform and expand an existing grant program to better address the mental health and support needs of law enforcement officers, especially as it relates to suicide prevention.