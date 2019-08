8th District Congressman David Kustoff made a stop in Obion County this week to attend a gathering of Republican Party members.

During the event held in Samburg, Congressman Kustoff was asked to serve as the guest speaker.

While in Obion County, the Congressman was asked by Thunderbolt Broadcasting to share his thoughts on the recent shootings in Texas and El Paso.

The Shelby County Republican then spoke about his recent visit to El Paso and the immediate calls for new gun laws.