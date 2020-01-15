The United States Senate will now take up the articles of impeachment, following a vote by the House on Wednesday.

The passage of the articles to the Senate now means a trial of President Donald Trump on charges of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, following the House vote on Wednesday, 8th District Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff explained the process moving forward.

While Congressman Kustoff said he doubts there will be a conviction in the trial, the chance of calling for an early acquittal is unlikely.

All indications show the trial will be held six days a week, with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.