Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff says he is undecided on the possibility of a Senate run in 2020.

The 8th District Republican from Shelby County has been mentioned as a possible candidate to seek the seat of retiring Senator Lamar Alexander.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News on Thursday from Washington, Congressman Kustoff was asked about the Senate possibilities.

Kustoff succeeded Stephen Fincher as the 8th District Congressman, and began his first term in Washington in January of 2017.