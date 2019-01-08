Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff has suspended his pay.

Congressman Kustoff issued a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer on Monday, requesting his salary to be withheld during the shutdown period.

Kustoff said he felt other members of Congress should do the same with their salary, until a resolution regarding funding for the border wall and national security can be agreed upon.

The Shelby County Republican said his office would remain open, and said both he and his staff would continue working for the people of West Tennessee.