Kustoff, Tennessee delegation urge Biden to approve disaster declaration

Congressman David Kustoff joined the entire Tennessee Congressional delegation in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to quickly approve Governor Bill Lee’s request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee in the wake of the severe weather that occurred on March 31, 2023.

The letter specifically requests Public Assistance for Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne Counties.

“This disaster declaration is crucial to ensuring the State of Tennessee has the federal support it needs to rebuild and recover from the damage left behind by the recent severe weather,” said Congressman Kustoff. “As I travel around the affected counties, I have been reminded of the spirit of our state. During this difficult time, volunteers from all over are working to help those who have lost loved ones, homes, businesses, and schools. I urge President Biden to quickly approve Governor Lee’s declaration. Thank you to Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, as well as the Tennessee House delegation, for joining me in sending this letter.”